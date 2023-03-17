One Knoxville Sporting Club prepares for first professional season

One Knox SC takes on Lexington SC March 18th at Regal Stadium on UT campus.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club starts its season on March 18 against Lexington SC. The team is in a new league with new players. The former USL League Two team joined League One after a successful 2022 season.

Head Coach Mark McKeever said he knows the pace is different in this league. “Try not to sprint and fall over. Take one day at a time, one week at a time,” he said.

The team will be playing at Regal Stadium on the University of Tennessee campus. “It’s a great facility, it’ll be great for the players but even better for the fans, hopefully, we can put on a spectacle,” McKeever said.

He added that soccer as a sport in the US is picking up steam.

“I’ve been in the US now since ‘97, and the progress it’s made has been phenomenal,” McKeever said. “When I first came I was in Texas for the first two years and it was all football and baseball fields and now you see soccer fields and it pulls at my heartstrings.”

For the players, pushing themselves at practice is key.

“We are training pretty much five days a week with the game the other day and then one day off per week. It requires a lot of energy, a lot of discipline, and a lot of drive to be showing up each and every day and working as hard as we can,” said Defender Derek Waldeck.

They hope to see a lot of fans in the stand this year. You can buy tickets here.

