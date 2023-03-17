Sophia Rosing pleads not guilty in attack on Black student worker

Sophia Rosing pleads not guilty in attack on Black student worker
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A former University of Kentucky student accused in a racist attack was back in court Friday.

A plea of not guilty was entered for Sophia Rosing.

A video shows her in a dorm, hitting and shouting racial slurs at a Black student worker.

A grand jury indicted her in February on six counts, including assault and public intoxication.

The university has permanently banned her from campus.

Rosing is due back in court in May.

Her attorneys say she feels remorse for what happened.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Tennessee Teen USA, Christian Academy of Knoxville sophomore, Blye Allen, said she wants...
Knoxville teen crowned Miss Tennessee Teen USA
Edwin "Frozen Ed" Furtaw
‘Frozen Ed’ | The first man to finish the hardest hike in East Tennessee: The Barkley Marathons
Semi-truck leaking unknown hazardous material in Loudon County.
Hazardous material identified and contained in Loudon Co.
Shaileshkuma Mugshot
Man charged with selling THC vape pens to minors, KCSO says
Two people died following a crash in Clinton on March 3, according to officials with the...
Two dead following crash in Clinton

Latest News

While the weekend is really pretty cold, there are signs pointing to several chances at 70°.
Sunshine and cooler weather returns for the weekend
Two people died following a crash in Clinton on March 3, according to officials with the...
Two dead following crash in Clinton
Knoxville Police Department forms new Homicide Unit
A new unit with the Knoxville Police Department solved a murder case from 1984.
New KPD unit solves cold case after 39 years
Murfreesboro Police are investigating a homicide on Swanson Lane in West Murfreesboro.
80-year-old man charged with murder after wife found dead in garage