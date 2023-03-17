THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped

It’s unknown how much money was accepted.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has been fired for department violations after allegedly accepting money from a citizen he helped.

Michael Riley, who worked in Benton County, Tennessee, was terminated by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security on March 14 for “the good of service” and “for cause,” according to department spokesman Wes Moster.

A departmental internal investigation showed Riley violated multiple rules and general orders, one of which included accepting money from a citizen while assisting them on a call in Benton County, Moster said.

It’s unknown how much money was accepted. No further information was released.

Michael Riley
Michael Riley(THP)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died following a crash in Clinton on March 3, according to officials with the...
Two dead following crash in Clinton
Shaileshkuma Mugshot
Man charged with selling THC vape pens to minors, KCSO says
A new unit with the Knoxville Police Department solved a murder case from 1984.
New KPD unit solves cold case after 39 years
Semi-truck leaking unknown hazardous material in Loudon County.
Hazardous material identified and contained in Loudon Co.
Residents of the Village Inn were able to return after a procedural error.
Last of Village Inn residents face eviction hearings

Latest News

Clear start to Wednesday.
Keep the coat handy as the cold air returns for the weekend
TN Department of Children's Services building.
Tennessee DCS takes Georgia parents’ 5 kids after misdemeanor charge
33% of alcohol-related traffic deaths happen during prom season.
Fewer students reportedly turning to alcohol in Anderson County on prom night
Roane State Community College basketball team headed to nationals.
How to watch Roane State Community College in nationals
Tennessee among states noticing significant shortages in the dementia care workforce
Tennessee among states noticing significant shortages in dementia care workforce