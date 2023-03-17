Two dead following crash in Clinton

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people died from a crash in Clinton, according to officials with the Clinton Police Department.

On Friday, March 3, officers responded to North Charles G. Seivers Blvd and Buffalo Rd.

“When first responders arrived, three patients with serious life threatening injuries were found and transported to UT Medical Center for treatment,” officials said.

Sharon Patrick, 76, died on scene and Karen Kentron, 76, died four days later.

One driver, 25-year-old Neema Bahati, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and was arrested on Tuesday, according to officials.

