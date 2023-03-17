Two dead following crash in Clinton

Two people died following a crash in Clinton on March 3, according to officials with the Clinton police Department.
Two people died following a crash in Clinton on March 3, according to officials with the...
Two people died following a crash in Clinton on March 3, according to officials with the Clinton police Department.(WABI)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people died from a crash in Clinton, according to officials with the Clinton Police Department.

On Friday, March 3, officers responded to North Charles G. Seivers Blvd and Buffalo Rd.

“When first responders arrived, three patients with serious life threatening injuries were found and transported to UT Medical Center for treatment,” officials said.

Sharon Patrick, 76, died on scene and Karen Kentron, 76, died four days later.

One driver, 25-year-old Neema Bahati, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and was arrested on Tuesday, according to officials.

On Friday, March 03, 2023, Clinton Police Officers responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries at North Charles...

Posted by Clinton Police Department on Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Tennessee Teen USA, Christian Academy of Knoxville sophomore, Blye Allen, said she wants...
Knoxville teen crowned Miss Tennessee Teen USA
Edwin "Frozen Ed" Furtaw
‘Frozen Ed’ | The first man to finish the hardest hike in East Tennessee: The Barkley Marathons
Semi-truck leaking unknown hazardous material in Loudon County.
Hazardous material identified and contained in Loudon Co.
Shaileshkuma Mugshot
Man charged with selling THC vape pens to minors, KCSO says
One person was found dead inside a home in North Knoxville following a fire, according to...
KFD investigating deadly fire in North Knoxville

Latest News

Tennessee guard Tyreke Key (4) drives to the basket as Louisiana guard Greg Williams Jr. (13)...
Vols set to face off against Duke on WVLT
The first two rounds of the women’s NCAA tournament will be played at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Women’s NCAA Tournament to bring economic boost to Knoxville
Tenants struggle to find new housing in the face of Crossville City’s acquisition of the property
Last of Village Inn residents face eviction hearings
Northwest Knox County man charged after selling to undercover minors, police say
Man charged with selling THC vape pens to minors, KCSO says