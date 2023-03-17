Vols set to face off against Duke on WVLT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee will face Duke Saturday afternoon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Vols survive scare against Louisiana in NCAA opening round, 58-55

Duke is the 5th seed while Tennessee is the 4th seed.

Duke beat Oral Roberts in the first round 74-51, while Tennessee beat Louisiana, 58-55.

The game will air on WVLT at 2:40 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.