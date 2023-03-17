Vols set to face off against Duke on WVLT

Tennessee scraped past Louisiana in NCAA opening round Thursday night.
Tennessee guard Tyreke Key (4) drives to the basket as Louisiana guard Greg Williams Jr. (13)...
Tennessee guard Tyreke Key (4) drives to the basket as Louisiana guard Greg Williams Jr. (13) defends during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee will face Duke Saturday afternoon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Vols survive scare against Louisiana in NCAA opening round, 58-55

Duke is the 5th seed while Tennessee is the 4th seed.

Duke beat Oral Roberts in the first round 74-51, while Tennessee beat Louisiana, 58-55.

The game will air on WVLT at 2:40 p.m.

