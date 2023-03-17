Vols set to face off against Duke on WVLT
Tennessee scraped past Louisiana in NCAA opening round Thursday night.
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee will face Duke Saturday afternoon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Duke is the 5th seed while Tennessee is the 4th seed.
Duke beat Oral Roberts in the first round 74-51, while Tennessee beat Louisiana, 58-55.
The game will air on WVLT at 2:40 p.m.
