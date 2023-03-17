Women’s NCAA Tournament to bring economic boost to Knoxville

The first two rounds of the women’s NCAA tournament will be played at Thompson-Boling Arena.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two rounds of the women’s NCAA tournament will be played in Knoxville at Thompson-Boling Arena. Starting Thursday, people began flooding to Rocky Top for the big games.

According to Tennessee Athletics, Lady Vols Basketball brings in over $42 million to Knox County.

“It’s a win-win, and again it tells the story on why you should visit Knoxville,” Visit Knoxville President Kim Bumpas said. “That helps us for years to come because it’s not just about people in the town right now, or in Knoxville right now. It’s about when will they visit again and bring their families.”

On the University of Tennessee campus, it’s spring break until March 20. The campus’ VolShop remains busy.

“People are anxious to shop for their merchandise, then go to their game on Saturday,” said Tommi Grubbs, marketing manager for the VolShop.

Usually, VolShop is closed the weekend following spring break, but they adjusted their hours ahead of the tournament.

“We’re already starting to have a supply of Lady Vol merch out here in front and center of our store. So, we’re really looking forward to our fans coming in and checking out what we have,” said Grubbs.

The Lady Vols tip off Saturday at 1:00 p.m., against St. Louis. Toledo and Iowa State play at 3:30 p.m. The winners of those games play Monday, March 20.

