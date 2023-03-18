Falcons soar to Blue Cross Class-3A State basketball title

Fulton crushes Haywood in the championship game.
Falcons win 2023 Gold Ball
Falcons win 2023 Gold Ball(NFHS Network)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Playing in the Blue Cross Boys State Basketball Championship game for the 10th time, Jody Wright’s Fulton Falcons showed no mercy against Haywood in the title game.

Fulton won over Haywood, 82-52.

Fulton finished a remarkable season at (32-5) and won their fourth overall championship and first since 2016.

