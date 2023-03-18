Falcons soar to Blue Cross Class-3A State basketball title

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Playing in the Blue Cross Boys State Basketball Championship game for the 10th time, Jody Wright’s Fulton Falcons showed no mercy against Haywood in the title game.

Fulton won over Haywood, 82-52.

Fulton finished a remarkable season at (32-5) and won their fourth overall championship and first since 2016.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.