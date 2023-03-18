Fewer students reportedly turning to alcohol in Anderson County on prom night

33% of alcohol-related traffic deaths happen during prom season, according to ASAP Anderson.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Before picking out the perfect prom dress, 17-year-old Imelia Markus-Brock is perfecting a safety plan for her first prom.

“I just want to wear a dress that I feel amazing in and just have a lot of fun with my friends,” Markus-Brock said.

Around this time every year, the teen substance prevention group, ASAP of Anderson, launches a social media campaign to encourage teens to stay sober on prom night and avoid drinking and driving. For the first time, they’re paying students like Markus-Brock to help make their message stick.

“We’re just trying to let all of our youth know that even though drinking and doing drugs might seem fun, it can get out of hand really easily. So just informing them that it’s a dangerous thing that they need to be aware of that,” Markus-Brock said.

ASAP Anderson now has a Youth Ambassador Coalition, which has worked together to create a poster to display and keycards to give out with the tagline, “One Decision Can Change Everything: Make this a night to remember, not a night you want to forget.”

While the students are busy talking to the students, the ASAP adults have shared a message with parents.

“Most teenagers will listen to their parents, even though a lot of people think that they won’t, but they will,” said Communications Manager Chantel Harris. “Three out of four teenagers say that their parents are the number one influence in them not drinking or doing drugs. So, it’s very important that parents have those conversations.”

Harris said 33% of alcohol-related traffic deaths happen during prom season. ASAP’s mission appears to show success as fewer students are turning to alcohol. They’ve also even seen a more than 50% drop in substance use.

“But we still see about 3% or so of students doing underage drinking, but we do see other substances like Delta-8 and vaping on the increase and a lot of students are turning towards that,” Harris said.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office is paying for an “I AM ONE” selfie studio during all Anderson County and Clinton proms this year.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Tennessee Teen USA, Christian Academy of Knoxville sophomore, Blye Allen, said she wants...
Knoxville teen crowned Miss Tennessee Teen USA
Edwin "Frozen Ed" Furtaw
‘Frozen Ed’ | The first man to finish the hardest hike in East Tennessee: The Barkley Marathons
Semi-truck leaking unknown hazardous material in Loudon County.
Hazardous material identified and contained in Loudon Co.
Two people died following a crash in Clinton on March 3, according to officials with the...
Two dead following crash in Clinton
Shaileshkuma Mugshot
Man charged with selling THC vape pens to minors, KCSO says

Latest News

Roane State Community College basketball team headed to nationals.
How to watch Roane State Community College in nationals
Tennessee among states noticing significant shortages in the dementia care workforce
Tennessee among states noticing significant shortages in dementia care workforce
Irish flags can be found all over Gatlinburg as they celebrate the holiday.
Gatlinburg goes green for St. Patrick’s Day
Thirty-three students participated in Turn Up Knox’s spring break program.
Violence interruption programs fight against gun violence