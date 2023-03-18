Hard freeze tonight, colder Sunday afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Freeze warnings are in place once again as temperatures drop well below freezing heading into Sunday morning. Colder weather will user in the start of spring, but signs of warmer weather are on the horizon for late next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures will fall quickly once again through the evening and overnight as skies remain mostly clear with a few passing clouds from time to time. If you have plans then you’ll want to bring those inside or protect them with many areas in the lower to middle 20s for Sunday morning. Sunshine will make its return for the afternoon with a few passing clouds.

If you have plans to head out Sunday afternoon make sure to bundle up with high temperatures well below average in the lower 40s. A few mountain snow showers are possible to start the day, but drier weather is here to stay for a little while as a quiet pattern takes shape. Colder mornings remain in the forecast through early next week with lows in the 20s through Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm through the start of the week as highs get closer to average by Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday will feature dry weather with plenty of sunshine so it will be nice to get out and enjoy with highs in the lower and middle 50s. A few clouds make a return for Wednesday with a stray shower or two possible.

Better rain chances make a return for Friday and into next weekend with he next cold front. Highs will warm into the lower 70s by the end of the week before a cool down arrives behind the front.

Plenty of sunshine and warmer weather heading into next week (WVLT)

