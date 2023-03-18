How to watch Roane State Community College in nationals
The basketball team is competing in the NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the second year in a row, Roane State Community College’s basketball team will be competing in the NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.
On Monday, the campus will host a watch party in the Vann Student Center to watch the Raiders take on Butler at 5:30 p.m. ET.
Pizza and refreshments will be provided.
More campuses are hosting watch parties as well.
- Oak Ridge: 5 p.m. in the cafeteria
- Scott County: 5 p.m. in the student lounge
- Fentress County: 5 p.m. in the front lobby
- Campbell County: 4:30 p.m. in Room 101
The game can also be live-streamed on the NJCAA website for $10 for the day.
