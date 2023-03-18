How to watch Roane State Community College in nationals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the second year in a row, Roane State Community College’s basketball team will be competing in the NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.

On Monday, the campus will host a watch party in the Vann Student Center to watch the Raiders take on Butler at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Pizza and refreshments will be provided.

More campuses are hosting watch parties as well.

Oak Ridge: 5 p.m. in the cafeteria

Scott County: 5 p.m. in the student lounge

Fentress County: 5 p.m. in the front lobby

Campbell County: 4:30 p.m. in Room 101

The game can also be live-streamed on the NJCAA website for $10 for the day.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.