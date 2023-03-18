Keep the coat handy as the cold air returns for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to the weekend! Yes, it’s a frosty cold start to Saturday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s across the area. We’ll manage to get into the mid to upper 40s with lots of sunshine this afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A breeze will make it feel even colder as well so if you have plans to head out later this evening or early Saturday morning make sure to bundle up. Thankfully rain will be clear of the region, but a few spotty mountain snow showers are possible to start the day.

If you have plans to head outside Saturday you’ll want to grab the coat or jacket before you do as temperatures will slowly warm with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Highs normally are in the lower 60s, but we’ll top out in the upper 40s for many locations. It will be a quiet weekend and Saturday will be the pick of the weekend as temperatures drop even lower for Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday’s high temperatures will top out in the lower 40s, but the start will be very cold as many areas wake up to a hard freeze with lows in the middle 20s. Our dry stretch of weather will continue into early next week with a slow warm up. A few clouds move in through Tuesday and Wednesday, but the better rain chances hold off till late week.

If you are wondering where spring went, we have some good news as temperatures will continue to climb through much of next week and by late-week we warm back above average.

