LIVE THREAD: Vols look to cool off Red Hot Blue Devils

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 4 seed Tennessee Vols are back in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32 down in Orlando. The Vols are facing one of the college basketball’s elite programs, the No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils.

Fans can watch today’s game on WVLT (CBS). Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Stan Van Gundy (analyst) and Lauren Shehadi (reporter) will have the call.

Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp calling the action.

Tennessee (24-10) is coming off a first-round victory over No. 13 seed Louisiana on Thursday, 58-55.

The Vols led by as many as 18 points in the second half before fending off a late rally by the Ragin’ Cajuns. Graduate Tyreke Key, playing in his first career NCAA Tournament game, led the Vols with 12 points.

Jahmai Mashack scored 11 on 4-of-6 shooting, dished three assists and grabbed two steals. The winner of Saturday’s game advances to the Sweet Sixteen of the East Region, set to be contested in New York City at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

Tennessee is 7-8 all-time against Duke with no meetings in the NCAA Tournament. The most recent meeting came at the 2011 Maui Invitational, a 77-67 Duke win. Rick Barnes has a 4-9 career head coaching record against Duke.

The Blue Devils head into the game red hot. Duke (27-8) is currently on a 10-game win streak and coming off a 74-51 win over No. 12 seed Oral Roberts during Thursday’s Round of 64. The Blue Devils entered the NCAA Tournament coming off an ACC Tournament title and have not lost a game since Feb. 11.

1ST HALF

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.