No. 2 Vols drop SEC opener, 9-1

Tennessee falls at Missouri 9-1, and the series shifted to a doubleheader on Sunday.
(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 2 Tennessee dropped its Southeastern Conference opener to Missouri by a score of 9-1 on a windy and frigid Friday afternoon at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. The Tigers jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead with four runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back, improving to 14-3 on the year.

UT starter Chase Dollander had an afternoon to forget, giving up six runs on nine hits in 5.2 innings of work to fall to 3-2 this season.

Missouri’s Chandler Murphy worked out of a couple of early-inning jams and settled in to toss six impressive innings, allowing just one run on three hits and two walks while striking out five to pick up the win and improve to 3-1.

Rorik Maltrud came on in relief of Murphy in the seventh inning and retired all nine batters he faced to pick up the three-inning save.

Christian Moore provided the Vols’ lone run of the day with a solo home run in the top of the 5th. The sophomore from Brooklyn, New York had a solid afternoon at the dish, finishing 2-for-3 with a run scored and a walk.

Saturday’s originally scheduled game has been postponed due to expected high winds and low temperatures. The Vols (15-4, 0-1 SEC) and Tigers will now play a doubleheader on Sunday consisting of two seven-inning games, which will be streamed on SEC Network+ through the ESPN app.

