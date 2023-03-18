No. 4 Lady Vols lead No. 13 St. Louis, 48-24 at the half

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Lady Vols opened its 41st NCAA Tournament appearance Saturday afternoon against the St. Louis Billikens from Thompson-Boling Arena.

St. Louis kept the game close despite a pair of runs by the Lady Vols in the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Lady Vols put their mark on it, closing the period up 48-24.

With 6:51 left, Jordan Horston got a steal and converted on the other end with a layup, to make it 27-21.

With 4:39 remaining Jillian Hollingshead secured the defensive board, Rickea Jackson punched in the layup to make it 33-24, SLU would call a timeout as Tennessee goes on a 6-0 run over 2:46 minutes.

Later, Sara Puckett came up with a timely steal and a foul on Horston led to a pair of made free throws, 35-24, marking their biggest lead.

Jasmine Franklin added to it on the next possession with a layup to make it 37-24, a new greatest lead margin.

Just under two minutes remaining, Jasmine Powell drained a corner three to make it 40-24, the fourth made 3-pointer for the Lady Vols.

Tennessee would go on a 24-2 run in the final 7:34 minutes.

Horston leads the game in points with 15, Jackson close behind with 12. Billikens did not have any double-digit scorers in the first half.

Tennessee committed just six turnovers, two less than SLU.

Nothing like #LadyVol fans to get ready for a game! pic.twitter.com/WFEDcvmp0K — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) March 18, 2023

The first quarter featured three lead changes early. A made jumper by Jordan Horston was part of a 7-0 run to make it 11-4 midway through quarter one.

The Lady Vols knocked down a trio of 3-pointers early from Rickea Jackson and Tess Darby and Jordan Walker. UT was also strong on the defensive end, pulling down eight defensive boards compared to St. Louis’ four.

Tennessee shot 53% from the field.

St. Louis threw down the final bucket as the buzzer sounds to make it a 20-15 UT game after the first quarter.

