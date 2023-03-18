Tejano musician Fito Olivares dies in Houston at 75

Born Rodolfo Olivares in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, Fito Olivares started playing...
Born Rodolfo Olivares in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, Fito Olivares started playing professionally in his teens.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Tejano musician Fito Olivares, known for songs that were wedding and quinceanera mainstays including the hit “Juana La Cubana,” died Friday. He was 75.

The noted saxophonist died in the morning at home in Houston, according to his wife, Griselda Olivares. She said he was diagnosed with cancer last year.

Born Rodolfo Olivares in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas on April 19, 1947, Fito Olivares started playing professionally in his teens. In 1980, he and his brothers formed Olivares y su Grupo La Pura Sabrosura and moved to Houston.

Other tunes he is known for include “Aguita de Melon,” “El Chicle” and “El Colesterol.” In addition to playing the saxophone, he also played accordion, wrote songs and occasionally sang, his wife said.

Griselda Olivares said the family was seeing a lot of support from fans on social media. “They played the music all over the world,” she said.

Among those posting tributes was Ed Gonzalez, the sheriff for Harris County, where Houston is located.

“Rest in peace to a legend we all grew up with Fito Olivares,” Gonzalez tweeted. “Thank you for the music.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died following a crash in Clinton on March 3, according to officials with the...
Two dead following crash in Clinton
Shaileshkuma Mugshot
Man charged with selling THC vape pens to minors, KCSO says
Semi-truck leaking unknown hazardous material in Loudon County.
Hazardous material identified and contained in Loudon Co.
A new unit with the Knoxville Police Department solved a murder case from 1984.
New KPD unit solves cold case after 39 years
Residents of the Village Inn were able to return after a procedural error.
Last of Village Inn residents face eviction hearings

Latest News

Actor Sam Neill talked about his cancer treatment in a recent interview.
‘Jurassic Park’ star Sam Neill reveals cancer diagnosis
Clear start to Wednesday.
Keep the coat handy as the cold air returns for the weekend
Khalil Amarion Pugh, 18, is facing multiple charges, including first-degree vehicular homicide,...
Police: Driver ‘intentionally crashed’ into Georgia Walmart, killing a man
A damaged restaurant is seen after Russian shelling hit in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Saturday,...
Russian attacks on Ukraine continue in wake of Putin arrest warrant