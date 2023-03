KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee’s baseball game was postponed, according to an announcement from the university.

The second game against Missouri was originally scheduled for Saturday, but the Vols will now lead off with a doubleheader at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Tomorrow's game has been postponed to Sunday and will be played as a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT.#GBO // #OTH pic.twitter.com/g7KoXHZrSF — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) March 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.