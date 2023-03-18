Uber driver spots fire at Knoxville Salon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews successfully put out a fire after an Uber driver called 911 while passing by.

The driver called dispatch on Saturday at around 3:00 a.m. He said he could see smoke and flames coming from the building at 902 N. Central Street.

When KFD crews arrived, they found a fire on the second floor of the building in the Eternal Beauty Salon.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control after quickly accessing the room, KFD officials said.

The building itself has moderate fire, smoke and water damage while the downstairs business suffered significant water damage.

KFD officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

