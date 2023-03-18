World War II veteran from Louisville celebrates 100th birthday on St. Patrick’s Day

Harold Senior was born in Louisville on St. Patrick’s Day in 1922 and he celebrated his 100th...
Harold Senior was born in Louisville on St. Patrick’s Day in 1922 and he celebrated his 100th birthday party this year.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Harold Senior was born in Louisville on St. Patrick’s Day in 1922 and he celebrated his 100th birthday party this year.

He served in the Navy for four years where he was the supervisor over the radio room on the USS Monadnock (ACM-10).

Senior is a retired computer programmer for Standard Oil and Chevron and was the supervisor over the department for Standard Oil.

His hobbies include being a Ham radio operator and flying radio controlled model airplanes.

He and his wife taught ballroom dancing on cruise ships and participated in competition dancing on roller skates and ballroom dancing.

Senior’s family and friends celebrated his 100th birthday at the Golden Nugget Tavern on Saturday.

Happy birthday, Harold!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOXVILLE, TN - June 11, 2022 - Sunglasses on hat before the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament...
Tennessee baseball game postponed
A new unit with the Knoxville Police Department solved a murder case from 1984.
New KPD unit solves cold case after 39 years
Three teen girls are dead, and another remains in the hospital after a rollover crash in Arizona.
Police: 3 teens killed in crash after 16-year-old driver loses control while speeding
Murfreesboro Police are investigating a homicide on Swanson Lane in West Murfreesboro.
80-year-old man charged with murder after wife found dead in garage
Two people died following a crash in Clinton on March 3, according to officials with the...
Two dead following crash in Clinton

Latest News

Pigeon Forge, TN
Keep the jacket with you on Sunday
WVLT First Alert Weather Sunday
WVLT First Alert Weather Sunday
Young musician shows his skills
Young musician kicks off the future of bluegrass
Son of road rage victim speaks out
Hermitage man watches road rage driver throw his mother into oncoming traffic lanes
Temperatures remain cold on Sunday afternoon
Hard freeze tonight, colder Sunday afternoon