ACSO: Man shot in Anderson Co., suspect in custody

When deputies arrived, they found a person suffering from two gunshot wounds.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is in the hospital after being shot, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, ACSO deputies received a call about a shooting at 556 Pine Ridge Road. When deputies arrived, they found a person suffering from two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, the announcement said.

ACSO officials said that the person, who has not been identified, was immediately transported to a hospital.

A preliminary investigation determined the suspect to be Christian Staudenmeyer. Staudenmeyer was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound to his leg.

When Staudenmeyer was released, ACSO officials said he was transported to the Anderson County Detention Facility.

The incident is still under investigation, ACSO officials said.

