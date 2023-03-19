Alcoa bringing basketball state championship back to Blount Co.

Tornadoes get last second basket to beat Douglass, 59-58 to capture Blue Cross Class-2A State Title.
Tornadoes win Blue Cross Class-2A state title
Tornadoes win Blue Cross Class-2A state title(NFHS Network)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcoa Tornadoes defeat Douglass 59-58, in the 2023 Class 2A state championship at MTSU to get the program’s third overall title and first since 1967.

The Class-3A Tournament MVP is Mr. basketball Finalist Jahvin Carter who scores 24 points in the championship including the game winner with 2.5 seconds remaining. He finished with 84 total points in the three wins in Murfreesboro.

