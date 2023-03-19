Alcoa bringing basketball state championship back to Blount Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcoa Tornadoes defeat Douglass 59-58, in the 2023 Class 2A state championship at MTSU to get the program’s third overall title and first since 1967.

The Class-3A Tournament MVP is Mr. basketball Finalist Jahvin Carter who scores 24 points in the championship including the game winner with 2.5 seconds remaining. He finished with 84 total points in the three wins in Murfreesboro.

