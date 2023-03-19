Frigid start Monday, sunshine and warmer weather ahead

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is looking at warmer temperatures this week.
A little warmer for Monday afternoon
A little warmer for Monday afternoon(WVLT)
By Jacob Durham
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Get ready for another cold start Monday morning and for many it will be the coldest morning over the last few. Sunshine will help to warm us for the afternoon, but if you are looking to see some spring-like temperatures you’ll have to wait a little while longer.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clear skies and calm winds tonight will set us up for a frigid Monday morning as areas along the plateau start in the teens with lower 20s for the valley. Make sure to bundle up as you head out the door, thankfully we’ll start with mostly sunny skies which will help to warm us through the second half of the day.

Monday afternoon will feature slightly warmer temperatures with highs rebounding into the lower 50s. It is the first day of spring and that will officially begin at 5:24 p.m., but it won’t feel like it as temperatures remain some ten degrees below average. It will still be a nice afternoon to take a jog or get out and enjoy some fresh air as we see some of the warmest temperatures in the last few days.

LOOKING AHEAD

Each afternoon will slowly become warmer as winds turn more southerly and that will help to warm us into the middle to upper 50s through Wednesday. Our next chance of rain will return for Wednesday with most of the rain remaining on the light side. Drier weather will briefly arrive for Thursday and that will be one of the warmer days this week.

Highs Thursday will warm into the middle 70s on Thursday with a mixture of sun and clouds, but better rain chances are on the way for Friday and lingering into Sunday.

Warming up this week with a few rain chances
Warming up this week with a few rain chances(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOXVILLE, TN - June 11, 2022 - Sunglasses on hat before the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament...
Tennessee baseball game postponed
A new unit with the Knoxville Police Department solved a murder case from 1984.
New KPD unit solves cold case after 39 years
Three teen girls are dead, and another remains in the hospital after a rollover crash in Arizona.
Police: 3 teens killed in crash after 16-year-old driver loses control while speeding
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
Murfreesboro Police are investigating a homicide on Swanson Lane in West Murfreesboro.
80-year-old man charged with murder after wife found dead in garage

Latest News

Pigeon Forge, TN
Keep the jacket with you on Sunday
Temperatures remain cold on Sunday afternoon
Hard freeze tonight, colder Sunday afternoon
Colder start for Sunday morning
Hard freeze tonight, colder Sunday afternoon
Colder temperatures settle in
Hard freeze tonight, colder Sunday afternoon