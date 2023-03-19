Frigid start Monday, sunshine and warmer weather ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Get ready for another cold start Monday morning and for many it will be the coldest morning over the last few. Sunshine will help to warm us for the afternoon, but if you are looking to see some spring-like temperatures you’ll have to wait a little while longer.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clear skies and calm winds tonight will set us up for a frigid Monday morning as areas along the plateau start in the teens with lower 20s for the valley. Make sure to bundle up as you head out the door, thankfully we’ll start with mostly sunny skies which will help to warm us through the second half of the day.

Monday afternoon will feature slightly warmer temperatures with highs rebounding into the lower 50s. It is the first day of spring and that will officially begin at 5:24 p.m., but it won’t feel like it as temperatures remain some ten degrees below average. It will still be a nice afternoon to take a jog or get out and enjoy some fresh air as we see some of the warmest temperatures in the last few days.

LOOKING AHEAD

Each afternoon will slowly become warmer as winds turn more southerly and that will help to warm us into the middle to upper 50s through Wednesday. Our next chance of rain will return for Wednesday with most of the rain remaining on the light side. Drier weather will briefly arrive for Thursday and that will be one of the warmer days this week.

Highs Thursday will warm into the middle 70s on Thursday with a mixture of sun and clouds, but better rain chances are on the way for Friday and lingering into Sunday.

Warming up this week with a few rain chances (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.