Overturned vehicle closes I-40 East in Loudon Co.
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned vehicle caused congestion on both directions of I-40 in Loudon Co. Sunday.
TDOT reported an overturned vehicle at mile marker 366 near Buttermilk Road.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the crash.
This is a developing story.
