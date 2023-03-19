LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned vehicle caused congestion on both directions of I-40 in Loudon Co. Sunday.

TDOT reported an overturned vehicle at mile marker 366 near Buttermilk Road.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the crash.

This is a developing story.

I-40 East Backup Overturned vehicle closes I-40 East in Loudon Co. Posted by WVLT on Sunday, March 19, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.