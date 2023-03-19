Person extricated from car after Knox Co. crash
Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a crash on Saturday morning.
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a two-car crash on Westland Drive and Andover Place.
Fire crews had to extricate one person from one of the cars. Overall, three people were transported to the hospital.
Rural Metro officials said the road will be shut down until around 2:00 p.m.
