Person extricated from car after Knox Co. crash

Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a crash on Saturday morning.
One person was extricated after a car crash on Westland Drive and Andover Place.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a two-car crash on Westland Drive and Andover Place.

Fire crews had to extricate one person from one of the cars. Overall, three people were transported to the hospital.

Rural Metro officials said the road will be shut down until around 2:00 p.m.

