Person extricated from car after Knox Co. crash

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a two-car crash on Westland Drive and Andover Place.

Fire crews had to extricate one person from one of the cars. Overall, three people were transported to the hospital.

Rural Metro officials said the road will be shut down until around 2:00 p.m.

This morning just before noon, Rural Metro Fire responded to a 2-vehicle Motor vehicle accident on Westland Drive and... Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Sunday, March 19, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.