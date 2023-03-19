Rural Metro crews fight Knox Co. house fire

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday night at around 7:00 p.m., Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a house fire at 5200 Whitehorse Road in West Knox County.

Dispatch initially reported that people were trapped inside the house, but when fire crews arrived, everyone was safely outside.

Heavy fire had initially started in the garage, but fire officials said it had spread to the attic.

“Crews worked extremely hard to get ahead of the fire, but the home sustained heavy damage from heat, smoke, and fire,” Rural Metro officials said.

No injuries were reported. Rural Metro Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

