Woman bit her child in parking lot, police say

Lauren Powley, 36, bit the child during an argument, according to a police report.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman bit a child during an argument, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

Lauren Powley, 36, and her child were at the parking lot at 130 S. Central Street when the two started arguing.

During the argument, Powley leaned forward, pulled the child towards her and bit them once above their right ear on the head, the police report stated.

When officers asked Powley if there was a fight in the parking lot, Powley said, “Not really.” The officers said that that was not a no, she replied, “Whatever, I hurt my child.”

Powley was charged with child abuse/neglect/endangerment

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

