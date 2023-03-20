Campbell County High School principal under DCS investigation, department says

The Department of Children’s Services is investigating a Campbell County principal, officials said.
Campbell County High School
Campbell County High School(CCHS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County High School Principal Benjamin Foust is under investigation by the Department of Children’s Services, a representative with the department confirmed to WVLT News Thursday.

Because the investigation is ongoing, DCS was not able to provide details about what they are looking into.

WVLT News reached out to the school system, and a representative said they were not aware of any investigation. WVLT News has reached out again twice after getting confirmation from DCS and is waiting on a statement.

WVLT News partner the LaFollette Press reports that Foust has been suspended by the school system and that The Isaacs Law Firm is representing him.

Neither Foust or Issacs Law Firm has responded to messages from WVLT News asking for a statement.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

