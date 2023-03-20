Customs finds giant snails alive in traveler’s suitcase

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a...
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a suitcase owned by a traveler from Ghana.(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It almost looks like a plate of escargot, but it’s a potentially dangerous discovery at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a suitcase owned by a traveler from Ghana.

The snails are deemed a “prohibited organism” by U.S. officials since they can cause harm to humans and the environment if they are set free.

Some of these African snails can grow up to 8 inches long and carry a parasite that may lead to meningitis.

However, some people do still eat snails, and others even have them as pets.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOXVILLE, TN - June 11, 2022 - Sunglasses on hat before the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament...
Tennessee baseball game postponed
A new unit with the Knoxville Police Department solved a murder case from 1984.
New KPD unit solves cold case after 39 years
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
Three teen girls are dead, and another remains in the hospital after a rollover crash in Arizona.
Police: 3 teens killed in crash after 16-year-old driver loses control while speeding
One person was extricated after a car crash on Westland Drive and Andover Place.
Person extricated from car after Knox Co. crash

Latest News

Racist graffiti spray painted on Sylvan park homes
After Nashville homes vandalized with messages of hate, neighbors organize cleanup to spread love
A disabled military veteran shared his therapy ducks with seniors in an assisted living center...
Veteran brings therapy ducks to senior center
FILE - New Hampshire Attorney General Michael Delaney speaks about drug abuse issues in...
Biden’s appeals court nominee faces rare Democratic scrutiny
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall...
China’s Xi makes 1st Moscow visit as Putin wages Ukraine war