East Tennessee hosts the MLF Bass Pro Tour

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Major League Fishing, which is the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization is continuing its fifth season of the Bass Pro Tour in Jefferson County this week. At Douglas Lake, part one of the tournament has already begun.

The MLF’s second regular season event is being held at Douglas Lake; the U.S. Air Force Stage Two has made its way to East Tennessee.

The 6-day competition features 80 of the top professional anglers in the world competing for more than $805,000, with the top payout being $100,000.

The anglers will compete from March 18 to 23, where they will launch their boats into the water each day at 8:30 a.m. The qualifying round, the first four days of the competition, will be at Douglas Lake.

Brandon Coulter, an MLF pro, is already in 4th place after his first day. He lives in Knoxville now and said it’s nice being close to home.

“It’s familiar, and when you’re running around the lake, you can kind of jump places a little bit easier. You know this area is good, this area is not good,” said Coulter.

He said it’s also nice every now and then to be able to sleep in your own bed after a competition. Coulter has been in the MLF since the beginning, and he even put in his senior yearbook that he was going to be a professional fisherman one day. He said he is blessed he gets to do what he does for a living.

“These are the best eighty guys in the world. In my opinion, every one of them can win every week, so the goal is always the same. It’s never to finish forty, it’s never to finish 10th, it’s always to win,” said Coulter.

Throughout the week, 40 anglers are split up into different days of qualifying rounds then the top 20 anglers from each group will advance to Wednesday’s knock-out round.

Coulter said the cold weather adds some challenges.

“The fish don’t like to bite when they do that so, tomorrow is about survival. I’m in fourth, you don’t get anything from finishing first tomorrow so, I just have to be in the top 20 survive and get to Cherokee lake,” he said.

Each pro is accompanied by a lead MLF official who keeps track of the weight of their catch and makes sure they’re following protocol. Anglers strive to catch their heaviest five fish each day while also feeling the pressure of the live score tracker leaderboard.

Minimum weights are determined individually for each competition water that the Bass Pro Tour visits, based on the productivity, bass population and anticipated average size of fish in each fishery.

“First, they catch it. We weigh it, you release it. It’ll go right back to that bed so, part of the conservation of Major League Fishing,” he said.

The championship round is Thursday, March 23 at Cherokee Lake, and MLF officials invited fans to come out and celebrate the top ten winners.

Another tournament coming soon to Knoxville is the 2023 Bassmaster’s Classic which will be from Friday, March 24 until Sunday, March 26.

