Freezing mornings continue for now, warming trend and rain ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Frigid mornings continue for now, with a steady climb in temperatures this week. This does also come with some showers midweek, then more warmth and gusts ahead of late week rain and storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A Freeze Warning is in effect this morning until 11 AM, with a clear sky and little to no wind making it frosty. We’re dropping to around 22 degrees.

It’s a mostly sunny Monday. It’s a little warmer, but still about 10 degrees below average, with a high of 53 degrees. There is a chilly breeze still, out of the north 5 to 10 mph.

A Freeze Warning is in effect through Tuesday morning, until 9 AM, with a mostly clear sky becoming partly cloudy so keeping some frosty at bay. We’ll drop to around 28 degrees to start Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We have an impressive climb Tuesday, with a high of 60 degrees! That’s right around “normal”, with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Clouds increase Tuesday evening through the overnight hours, with spotty showers and a low of only 40 degrees. We’ll have a batch of light to moderate rain arrive mid to late Wednesday morning, then back to spotty showers and a high of 57 degrees.

Afternoon temperatures warm to the low 70s Thursday and Friday, with some showers Friday then some rain and storms late.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the best coverage in rain is aimed at Friday night and tapers off Saturday. Temperatures take a hit after this front, but we’re still in the 60s. We’ll see some showers return Sunday night.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

