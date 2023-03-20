Knox County looking for public input on transportation projects

Knox County’s current Comprehensive Plan has not been updated in almost 20 years.
Knoxville skyline
Knoxville skyline(Melissa Russell)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County officials are set to hold several meetings, hoping for public input on upcoming transportation projects.

Knox County’s current Comprehensive Plan has not been updated in almost 20 years. Advance Knox, a program aimed at creating a blueprint for the county’s growth, is the county’s answer to that.

The county has scheduled the following meetings for people to give input on transportation projects:

  • Monday, Mar. 27: Cansler YMCA (12 p.m.) and Gibbs Middle School (5:30 p.m.)
  • Tuesday, Mar. 28: Brickey McCloud Elementary School (5:30 p.m.)
  • Wednesday, Mar. 29: Northshore Elementary School (5:30 p.m.)
  • Thursday, Mar. 30: Bonny-Kate Elementary (5:30 p.m.)

“Bringing land use and transportation components together is what will set this plan up for success,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “Our teams are eager to hear community feedback and move toward adopting a final plan.”

Additionally, virtual meetings are scheduled for Wednesday, Mar. 29 and Thursday, April 26. Those interested in attending the virtual meetings will need to register beforehand.

