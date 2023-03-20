KUB set to host it’s first community expo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time ever Knoxville Utilities Board is hosting a community expo event. KUB officials and staff will be at the Change Center on Wednesday from noon until 7 P.M. to answer any questions that you might have on a variety of topics.

KUB is a municipal utility serving Knox and parts of seven other close counties with safe and reliable electric, fiber, natural gas, water, and wastewater services to more than 478,000 customers.

“We’re personally invested in our community, and part of that commitment is to be available and accessible to our customers,” KUB President and CEO Gabriel J. Bolas said. “This is a chance for us to meet one on one with customers out in the community and help connect them with KUB resources that meet their needs, whether that’s potential employment, energy savings or safety information, bill payment assistance, or just help signing up for our services.”

Anna Freshour, Customer Counselor for KUB, said she hopes this event is able to provide more information to the people they serve.

“We want to work with them and make sure they keep their lights on,” said Freshour.

This is the first time KUB staff will be at an event to answer questions one on one, from members of the community. Staff will be on-hand at the event ready to share resources and demonstrations about: • Career opportunities

• Getting connected to KUB Fiber

• Bill payment assistance resources

• Energy and water savings tips

• Home upgrades that can save energy usage and money

• Programs to help customers take control of their bill

• Ways customers can go green and support a sustainable future

• Electric reliability efforts and outage response

• Becoming a Natural Gas customer

• KUB’s electric, fiber, natural gas, water, and wastewater systems

Tanisha Baker, Manager of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion said, “I think it is important to connect to the community in a variety of ways. and so you have some ways. yes, customers can call in customers can check our website, but I personally think nothing beats the face to face those interactions, the ability to get hands on support in person is valuable,” said Baker.

She told me you can learn anything from the event, no question is a dumb question, she told me all the buzz right now is around KUB’s new fiber- which is Knoxville’s only 100% fiber-to-home network. According to Baker it is also the worlds fastest Internet as of right now.

“I think we do consider internet now as a utility. It is really necessary to just function and do day to day tasks and so, to be able to offer that at a very low price, lower than any of our competitors in that market is very exciting and in a way that we can offer back to the community, something they really need,” said Baker.

Freshour said times are hard for many people that we serve right now and if the utility bill is something we can help them with then we want to do whatever we can.

“We know as utilities are a necessity, but people still struggle and we want to make sure that we’re there to assist them,” said Freshour.

She also said it was important that KUB took out any barrier that wouldn’t allow someone to go, so the expo will have an activity station for children on site and more.

Customers who are interested in attending the KUB Community Expo should register for the event by visiting www.kub.org/expo and completing the registration form.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.