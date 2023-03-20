Lady Vols leads Toledo 50-22 at the half

UT and Toledo clash in the second round of the NCAA Tournament
Round of 32 featuring Lady Vols and Toledo
Round of 32 featuring Lady Vols and Toledo(wvlt)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The round of 32 from Thompson-Boling Arena featured No. 4 Lady Vols and No. 12 Toledo.

Tennessee looking to make its first back-to-back Sweet Sixteen appearance since the 2015-2016 seasons.

An aggressive defensive tone was set early.

To start the second quarter, Karoline Striplin drilled two straight treys to put the Lady Vols ahead 25-11 before Toledo called its first timeout of the period. After Sara Puckett’s three-pointer to close the first quarter, Tennessee made three straight.

Similar to St. Louis, the Lady Vols let their defense feed into their offense. Midway through the second quarter, UT had a total of 10 fast break points, compared to Toledo’s 0. Tennessee at this point also had 11 points off turnovers.

With 2:06 remaining, Puckett sank another three-pointer to extend their lead to 44-21. With :39 remaining, Puckett took down another three-point shot. The last time Puckett had multiple treys in a game was Jan. 21 against Missouri. Puckett was 3-of-4 from behind the arc in the first half.

The Lady Vols connected on 8-of-14 three-points tries, and shot 47 percent from the field.

On multiple offensive trips in the first five minutes of the game by Toledo, the Lady Vols had five defensive rebounds, one block, and a pair of steals.

Despite the effort, it was a close game, 10-6 UT at the 3:57 mark of quarter one.

With 28 seconds left in the quarter, Sara Puckett fires off a shot from behind the 3-point line and it sinks to put the Lady Vols up 19-8 at the break. That make was Puckett’s first since Feb. 12 against Vanderbilt.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Brace, Patriots wrestling photo.
University agrees to $14M settlement in Tenn. wrestler’s death
Lauren Powley, 36
Woman bit her child in parking lot, police say
Son of road rage victim speaks out
Hermitage man watches road rage driver throw his mother into oncoming traffic lanes
TDOT reported an overturned vehicle at mile marker 366 near Buttermilk Road.
I-40 East reopens following crash, 3 taken to hospital
One person was extricated after a car crash on Westland Drive and Andover Place.
Person extricated from car after Knox Co. crash

Latest News

Tennessee baseball
UT Baseball falls out of top 10 rankings
Fans lined up outside Neyland Stadium
University of Tennessee announces Orange and White game featuring first-ever Vol Village Music Festival
Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) celebrates after their win over Duke in a second-round...
Vols to face Florida Atlantic in Sweet 16
Tornadoes win Blue Cross Class-2A state title
Alcoa bringing basketball state championship back to Blount Co.