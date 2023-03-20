Lady Vols leads Toledo 50-22 at the half

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The round of 32 from Thompson-Boling Arena featured No. 4 Lady Vols and No. 12 Toledo.

Tennessee looking to make its first back-to-back Sweet Sixteen appearance since the 2015-2016 seasons.

An aggressive defensive tone was set early.

To start the second quarter, Karoline Striplin drilled two straight treys to put the Lady Vols ahead 25-11 before Toledo called its first timeout of the period. After Sara Puckett’s three-pointer to close the first quarter, Tennessee made three straight.

Similar to St. Louis, the Lady Vols let their defense feed into their offense. Midway through the second quarter, UT had a total of 10 fast break points, compared to Toledo’s 0. Tennessee at this point also had 11 points off turnovers.

With 2:06 remaining, Puckett sank another three-pointer to extend their lead to 44-21. With :39 remaining, Puckett took down another three-point shot. The last time Puckett had multiple treys in a game was Jan. 21 against Missouri. Puckett was 3-of-4 from behind the arc in the first half.

The Lady Vols connected on 8-of-14 three-points tries, and shot 47 percent from the field.

On multiple offensive trips in the first five minutes of the game by Toledo, the Lady Vols had five defensive rebounds, one block, and a pair of steals.

Despite the effort, it was a close game, 10-6 UT at the 3:57 mark of quarter one.

With 28 seconds left in the quarter, Sara Puckett fires off a shot from behind the 3-point line and it sinks to put the Lady Vols up 19-8 at the break. That make was Puckett’s first since Feb. 12 against Vanderbilt.

