Sunny and warmer Tuesday, few chances of rain ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another cold start for our Tuesday morning with a Freeze Warning in place, but the colder temperatures are going away over the next few mornings. Thankfully we are quiet with plenty of sunshine for now, but there are several opportunities for rain on the way in the First Alert 8-Day Planner.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clear skies and light winds will once again lead to temperatures below freezing as we move into Tuesday morning. It won’t be as cold to start the day with areas sitting in the middle to upper 20s Tuesday, but make sure to grab the coat before heading out the door. Sunshine will return in full force once again during the afternoon and help boost our temperatures.

If you enjoyed Monday, Tuesday looks to be even better with highs approaching 60 degrees, which is close to normal for this time of year. A light wind will be around for the afternoon as a few clouds begin to move in from the west. This will be the beginning of an unsettled stretch of weather as we head closer to Wednesday with rain chances returning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered showers move back in Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning with pockets of moderate rainfall at times. The more widespread coverage will be in the morning with rain beginning to break for the afternoon and evening. Once the system pushes through a warmer pattern will take hold as temperatures rebound into the lower 70s Thursday.

Thursday will be the day to get out and enjoy with the sunshine and warmer temperatures with a few clouds mixed in. Our end of the week turns more unsettled with the arrival of the next front, which looks to bring scattered showers and even a few storms Friday night into Saturday. Drier weather moves back in as we head into next weekend.

Warmer weather with rain chances this week (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.