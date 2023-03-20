Tennessee Smokies announce 2023 Fundemonium event

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Smokies have announced the 2023 “Fandemonium” Fan Fest will take place on April 1 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The event is free, and the first 500 people through the Smokies Stadium gates will receive a free voucher to any 2023 Smokies April home game.

The event will feature prizes, featured cocktails and more.

Fans who RSVP in advance will be entered to win $50 stadium cash.

Fans will also have access to the field to play and take photos. Smokies officials said that attendees are encouraged to bring their own gloves and baseballs.

The event also provides fans an opportunity to purchase season tickets, mini-plan packages and single-game tickets.

Anyone interested in more information about the event can visit the Smokies website.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.