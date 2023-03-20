Tennessee Smokies announce 2023 Fundemonium event

The free event will feature prizes, food and more.
(Rick)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Smokies have announced the 2023 “Fandemonium” Fan Fest will take place on April 1 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The event is free, and the first 500 people through the Smokies Stadium gates will receive a free voucher to any 2023 Smokies April home game.

The event will feature prizes, featured cocktails and more.

Fans who RSVP in advance will be entered to win $50 stadium cash.

Fans will also have access to the field to play and take photos. Smokies officials said that attendees are encouraged to bring their own gloves and baseballs.

The event also provides fans an opportunity to purchase season tickets, mini-plan packages and single-game tickets.

Anyone interested in more information about the event can visit the Smokies website.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Brace, Patriots wrestling photo.
University agrees to $14M settlement in Tenn. wrestler’s death
Lauren Powley, 36
Woman bit her child in parking lot, police say
Son of road rage victim speaks out
Hermitage man watches road rage driver throw his mother into oncoming traffic lanes
One person was extricated after a car crash on Westland Drive and Andover Place.
Person extricated from car after Knox Co. crash
TDOT reported an overturned vehicle at mile marker 366 near Buttermilk Road.
I-40 East reopens following crash, 3 taken to hospital

Latest News

April Buckner, Darrell Cooper, Jerry Cooper
Three arrested after trying to smuggle drugs in Union County Jail, sheriff says
One person was found dead inside a home in North Knoxville following a fire, according to...
Woman, several animals dead after Knoxville house fire
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks some midweek showers, plus a good warm-up ahead of...
One more Freeze Warning, warming trend and rain ahead
One woman was found dead inside a home in North Knoxville following a fire, according to...
Woman, several animals dead after Knoxville house fire