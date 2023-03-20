Three arrested after trying to smuggle drugs in Union County Jail, sheriff says

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people were arrested after trying to smuggle drugs into the Union County Jail, according to officials with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 15, UCSO’s drug unit received a tip about drugs being smuggled into the jail. At around 11 p.m. that night, Sheriff Billy Breeding saw a man, later identified as Darrell Cooper, trying to slide an envelope in a window at the front of the courthouse.

Breeding arrested Cooper immediately, officials said. Officials added that the envelope contained 1 gram of methamphetamine and three suboxone strips.

April Buckner and Jerry Cooper were arrested shortly after Cooper, and officials said all three people were charged with conspiracy to commit introduction into a penal facility.

