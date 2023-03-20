UT Baseball falls out of top 10 rankings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee baseball team fell out of the top 10 in the NCAA college baseball rankings.

Last week, the Vols were at No. 2. The changes come as Tennessee dropped their SEC opener to Missouri.

Previous Coverage: No. 2 Vols drop SEC opener, 9-1

Mizzou Tigers would end up sweeping the series after a doubleheader on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.