UT Baseball falls out of top 10 rankings

Tennessee baseball was No. 2 just last week.
University of Tennessee baseball practice
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee baseball team fell out of the top 10 in the NCAA college baseball rankings.

Last week, the Vols were at No. 2. The changes come as Tennessee dropped their SEC opener to Missouri.

Previous Coverage: No. 2 Vols drop SEC opener, 9-1

Mizzou Tigers would end up sweeping the series after a doubleheader on Sunday.

