Burn permits required through May

A debris burn permit will be required by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry through May 15.
(WVLT News)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Department of Agriculture officials announced on Tuesday that debris burn permits are required throughout the state through May 15.

Tennessee officials issued the statewide burn ban back in October.

Previous Coverage: Burn ban issued statewide, permits required

Permits will only be issued if conditions are safe, officials said.

Those interested in obtaining a burn permit can do so on the BurnSafeTN website or through the MyTN app. Permits will be issued seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. CT.

“Fire prevention begins with you,” State Forester David Arnold said. “Burning piles of leaves and brush can be an efficient way of cleaning up your yard, but don’t let that debris burn turn into a wildfire.”

Materials that can be burned include:

  • Leaves
  • Branches
  • Tree limbs
  • Twigs
  • Other woody vegetation

A list of materials that cannot be burned can be found on Tennessee’s Department of Environment and Conservation website. Additional restrictions could be in place for those who live inside city limits. Forestry officials advise people to check with the municipality for additional restrictions before they burn.

Arnold offered other tips for safe burning. “Practice safe debris burning by creating a wide vegetation-free zone around your pile, have a rake, shovel, or even a bucket of water on hand to control embers, keep an eye on changing weather conditions, and always stay with your fire until it is completely out,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Brace, Patriots wrestling photo.
University agrees to $14M settlement in Tenn. wrestler’s death
Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Campbell County High School head soccer coach suspended, under investigation, officials say
Lauren Powley, 36
Woman bit her child in parking lot, police say
19-year-old, juvenile die in motorcycle crash during police chase
TDOT reported an overturned vehicle at mile marker 366 near Buttermilk Road.
I-40 East reopens following crash, 3 taken to hospital

Latest News

Condado Tacos announced it will open its 42nd location right here in Knoxville.
New taco shop coming to Knoxville
Metro Drug Coalition to host virtual town hall on how substance abuse affects Knox County youth
Cocke County Jail
Former inmate sues Cocke County over jail conditions, says he was left for 12 hours after being beaten
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the midweek rain, as well as a late week warmup ahead...
Warmer today ahead of rain