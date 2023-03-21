Changes coming to turkey season, TWRA officials say

In an effort to combat lower than normal turkey populations, some changes have been made to the season.
Turkey season changes on the way.
Turkey season changes on the way.(WAFB)
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s turkey hunters will find several changes in store for the 2023 spring season, according to TWRA officials.

After hearing growing reports of decreasing turkey populations, the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission voted to delay the statewide turkey season to improve reproduction rates in turkey populations across the state. After the change, the spring turkey season will now open Saturday, April 15, which is two weeks later than previous years.

The bag limit has also been reduced from three birds to two, and now only one of those birds can be a juvenile or jake.

New turkey regulations will go into effect on certain Wildlife Management Areas and TWRA asked hunters to check each WMA they hunt in the 2022-23 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide. One of the changes that affects all WMAs is that fanning or reaping turkeys are now prohibited.

“I expect it to be a good season because we had really high recruitment in 2021 which means there should be a lot of 2-year-old birds in the woods,” said TWRA Wild Turkey Program Coordinator Roger Shields. “For those people not having the opportunity to hunt in recent years, this could be a good year to get back in the woods.”

A combination hunting and fishing license, plus a supplemental big game license, or a sportsman license is required to hunt turkey in the state of Tennessee. To purchase a license online, you can visit the website here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Brace, Patriots wrestling photo.
University agrees to $14M settlement in Tenn. wrestler’s death
Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Campbell County High School head soccer coach suspended, under investigation, officials say
Lauren Powley, 36
Woman bit her child in parking lot, police say
19-year-old, juvenile die in motorcycle crash during police chase
Anthony Cook
Man arrested after ‘hit’ attempt, police say

Latest News

Off and on showers continue for Wednesday afternoon
Rainy Wednesday, temperatures warming to end the week
Savannah Riley
Missing teen last seen in Knoxville on foot
Tennessee Wide Receiver checks to make sure he's on line. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee...
Tennessee to play NC State in place of Oklahoma in 2024 season
Halls High School’s wrestling team had a successful season with two state titles and several...
Halls High School wrestling team secures two state titles