Grant Williams to speak at Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two-time back-to-back SEC Player of the Year and Vice President of the National Basketball Players Association Grant Williams will be the 2023 speaker at the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony and dinner.

Williams now plays for the Boston Celtics but played for the University of Tennessee from 2016 to 2019. With a career-high 43 points scored against Vanderbilt in 2019 and a lengthy list of honors, he is one of UT’s best college athletes.

The dinner and ceremony are set for Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. All proceeds from it will support the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley.

