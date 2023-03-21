Halls High School wrestling team secures two state titles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Halls High School’s wrestling team had a successful season with two state titles and several honors to show for it.

The team claimed the 2023 State Dual Champions and the 2023 State Traditional Tournament Champions title.

Additionally, eight Halls wrestlers won individual awards in state competitions.

David Cook: 6th at 120 lbs

Jordan Secton: 4th at 126 lbs

Sam Hutchison: State runner-up at 132 lbs

Harlen Hunley: State Champion at 138 lbs

Barrett Whaley: 4th at 152 lbs

Briar Whaley: 3rd at 160 lbs

Bull Goodman: 4th at 220 lbs

Caleb Turner: 5th at 285 lbs

To celebrate the wrestling team’s success, Gov. Bill Lee issued a proclamation honoring the team’s success and dubbed Feb. 25, 2023, as Halls Wrestling Championship Day.

We look forward to continuing to leave our mark on the Tennessee wrestling scene,” said Head Coach Shannon Sayne.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.