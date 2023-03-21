Halls High School wrestling team secures two state titles
Gov. Bill Lee helped the team celebrate its success.
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Halls High School’s wrestling team had a successful season with two state titles and several honors to show for it.
The team claimed the 2023 State Dual Champions and the 2023 State Traditional Tournament Champions title.
Additionally, eight Halls wrestlers won individual awards in state competitions.
- David Cook: 6th at 120 lbs
- Jordan Secton: 4th at 126 lbs
- Sam Hutchison: State runner-up at 132 lbs
- Harlen Hunley: State Champion at 138 lbs
- Barrett Whaley: 4th at 152 lbs
- Briar Whaley: 3rd at 160 lbs
- Bull Goodman: 4th at 220 lbs
- Caleb Turner: 5th at 285 lbs
To celebrate the wrestling team’s success, Gov. Bill Lee issued a proclamation honoring the team’s success and dubbed Feb. 25, 2023, as Halls Wrestling Championship Day.
We look forward to continuing to leave our mark on the Tennessee wrestling scene,” said Head Coach Shannon Sayne.
