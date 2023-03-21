Heading to the ‘Big Apple’ for the Sweet 16 is going to cost big money

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Men’s Basketball team is headed to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

The #4 Vols will play #9 Florida Atlantic University in Madison Square Garden. Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. Thursday night.

If you want to make the trip up to New York City to see the Vols play, it’s going to cost you quite a bit of money.

McGhee Tyson Airport has daily Delta flights to LaGuardia Airport in Queens. Two of those flights leave in the morning, the other in the evening.

“It looks like that nonstop flight is sold out now for the day of Thursday, so people need to travel on the Wednesday before,” Becky Huckaby said, Spokesperson for McGhee Tyson.

Huckaby said both early flights Thursday are sold out.

The later flight arrives at LaGaurdia around 7:45, which may not be enough time to make it to MSG for the 9:00 tip-off.

There are three Delta flights to LaGuardia on Wednesday. The cheapest option is more than $900 roundtrip according to Huckaby. She said looking at connecting flights to other area airports might be your best bet.

“People don’t typically think of Newark as an option because they think New Jersey. But it is right on the boarder, and you land in Newark, get on the air train and you’re in downtown New York, in Manhattan very quickly,” Huckaby said.

That’s an NJ Transit train that runs from Newark Airport to Penn Station, which is underneath the Garden.

(Jordan Prewitt, associate director for special events, alumni relations) “Our ticket sales have looked really good, and obviously Vol fans turned out really well in Orlando,” said Jordan Prewitt, UT Alumni Relations Associate Director for Special Events.

Prewitt said there will be a watch party in Manhattan for the game, at a bar called Printers Alley, just blocks away from MSG.

“If you’re a Vol and you’re within a quick drive, or even a long drive of Manhattan, that’s where we want you to be,” Prewitt said. “That’s where we’ll be for Thursday. And if we progress, that’s where we’ll be on Saturday as well.”

Prewitt said it’s a Vol bar. They’ll be there starting at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, and you can stay for the game.

If you are looking for hotels in the area, you might find a cheaper option in New Jersey. There are several public transportation options that can get you from New Jersey directly to MSG.

If the Vols win and you’re looking to head to MSG for the Elite 8 game on Saturday, McGhee Tyson has direct flights to Newark via Allegiant Air on Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.