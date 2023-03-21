Knoxville band donates $7,000 in instruments to Community School of the Arts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rum Monday, a three-piece Knoxville band, has donated more than a dozen instruments, valued at more than $7,000, to Knoxville’s Community School of the Arts.

The band said they donated keyboards, ukuleles, hand drums and xylophones to help foster the arts community in Knoxville. The Community School of Arts serves students from diverse backgrounds, giving music experience to children who might not have been able to play otherwise.

“You guys have singlehandedly transformed us with this,” said Ben Maney, Faculty Piano Teacher. “The instruments in themselves are wonderful and very much needed. But even more so are the realizations that this will bring to these kids that they are not alone on their journey, that there is a community of mindful and caring people all around them who have their well-being, happiness at heart and who are willing to help invest in their futures. That’s priceless.”

The band used money from a previous show to get the instruments, along with some help from sponsors, after learning the school needed them. Those sponsors were Maple Hall, Rush’s Music, Noble Knights Construction Services Inc, Lawhorn CPA Group, Sports and Entertainment Media LLC, Aimee’s Bohemian Jewelry & Imports LLC and Plantation Rum.

“We believe that music education is essential for the development of well-rounded, creative individuals, which in turn helps the general community and nation as a whole,” said Alan VanWhy, the manager for the group. “We wanted to do our part to support the Community School of the Arts and help provide their students with tools that would expand their opportunities and creativity.”

