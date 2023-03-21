Metro Drug Coalition to host virtual town hall on how substance abuse affects Knox County youth

The Metro Drug Coalition will hold a virtual town hall on how drug use is affecting Knox County kids Thursday.
(Pixabay)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Metro Drug Coalition will hold a virtual town hall on how drug use is affecting Knox County kids Thursday.

The town hall will be hosted by MDC officials, Knoxville Police Department personnel and several doctors.

“This event is happening in coordination with National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week, which is an annual, week-long health observance that inspires dialogue about the science of drug use and addiction among youth,” officials said.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Those interested can register here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Brace, Patriots wrestling photo.
University agrees to $14M settlement in Tenn. wrestler’s death
Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Campbell County High School head soccer coach suspended, under investigation, officials say
Lauren Powley, 36
Woman bit her child in parking lot, police say
19-year-old, juvenile die in motorcycle crash during police chase
TDOT reported an overturned vehicle at mile marker 366 near Buttermilk Road.
I-40 East reopens following crash, 3 taken to hospital

Latest News

Condado Tacos announced it will open its 42nd location right here in Knoxville.
New taco shop coming to Knoxville
Cocke County Jail
Former inmate sues Cocke County over jail conditions, says he was left for 12 hours after being beaten
Burn permits required through May
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the midweek rain, as well as a late week warmup ahead...
Warmer today ahead of rain