Metro Drug Coalition to host virtual town hall on how substance abuse affects Knox County youth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Metro Drug Coalition will hold a virtual town hall on how drug use is affecting Knox County kids Thursday.

The town hall will be hosted by MDC officials, Knoxville Police Department personnel and several doctors.

“This event is happening in coordination with National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week, which is an annual, week-long health observance that inspires dialogue about the science of drug use and addiction among youth,” officials said.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Those interested can register here.

