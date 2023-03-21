Missing teen last seen in Knoxville on foot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers officials are searching for a missing teen who was last seen in Knoxville.

Savannah Alice Riley, 15, was last seen on Dick Lonas Road on foot, according to ETVCS.

Riley may be trying to make her way back to the Murfreesboro area, but officials said there are concerns for her safety and well-being.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911. Those with information on where she might be can submit a tip to ETVCS by calling 865-215-7165, through the app P3TIPS or online.

