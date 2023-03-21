New taco shop coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Condado Tacos announced it will open its 42nd location right here in Knoxville.

The new restaurant will open on April 6 in Turkey Creek.

On that day, the first 100 guests in line at the restaurant during Condado Tacos’ grand opening celebration will receive one free taco every week for a year.

All guests will receive a free taco with their purchase, and there will be $5 margaritas all day. Doors open at 11 a.m. following a confetti cannon celebration.

The new location will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

