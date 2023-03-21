New taco shop coming to Knoxville

Condado Tacos announced it will open its 42nd location right here in Knoxville.
Condado Tacos announced it will open its 42nd location right here in Knoxville.
Condado Tacos announced it will open its 42nd location right here in Knoxville.(Condado Tacos)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Condado Tacos announced it will open its 42nd location right here in Knoxville.

The new restaurant will open on April 6 in Turkey Creek.

On that day, the first 100 guests in line at the restaurant during Condado Tacos’ grand opening celebration will receive one free taco every week for a year.

All guests will receive a free taco with their purchase, and there will be $5 margaritas all day. Doors open at 11 a.m. following a confetti cannon celebration.

The new location will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Brace, Patriots wrestling photo.
University agrees to $14M settlement in Tenn. wrestler’s death
Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Campbell County High School head soccer coach suspended, under investigation, officials say
Lauren Powley, 36
Woman bit her child in parking lot, police say
19-year-old, juvenile die in motorcycle crash during police chase
TDOT reported an overturned vehicle at mile marker 366 near Buttermilk Road.
I-40 East reopens following crash, 3 taken to hospital

Latest News

Metro Drug Coalition to host virtual town hall on how substance abuse affects Knox County youth
Cocke County Jail
Former inmate sues Cocke County over jail conditions, says he was left for 12 hours after being beaten
Burn permits required through May
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the midweek rain, as well as a late week warmup ahead...
Warmer today ahead of rain