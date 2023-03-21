Rainy Wednesday, temperatures warming to end the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain chances are back in the forecast starting tonight and most of Wednesday with pockets of moderate to heavy rain at times. Good news is that temperatures are on their way up for the end of the week as highs rebound into the lower and middle 70s by Thursday and Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds continue to increase as we head into the overnight and that will lead to scattered showers mainly after midnight. With the extra clouds and rain around it will lead to a warmer start on our Wednesday morning with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Make sure to grab the rain gear before heading out the door as most of the day sees rounds of rain.

Wednesday will be the day you want to stay indoors and enjoy a movie with the periods of off and on rain. High temperatures will be slow to warm with the lack of sunshine as highs top out in the middle to upper 50s. Rain will be heavy at times, but the majority of the widespread rain will come to an end through the evening and overnight. We’ll slowly begin to clear through the overnight and that will set us up with a nice Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will warm quickly on Thursday thanks to the gusty winds out of the southwest. Winds will be gusting 30-40 mph at times and couple that with sunshine it will help to boost our highs in the middle 70s. Enjoy Thursday outside if you can with rain and storm chances making a return starting Friday night.

Off and on rain continues Friday night and into Saturday morning before we dry out for the afternoon with sunshine helping to boost temperatures for the afternoon. Highs stay above average for the weekend as we are in between two systems.

Warmer temperatures are making a return for end of the week (WVLT)

