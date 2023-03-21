River cleanup organization to team up with Bassmaster Classic in Knoxville

Professional fishers will team up with Knoxvillians next week to help keep the Tennessee River clean.
Volunteers clean river
Volunteers clean river(Keep Tennessee River Beautiful)
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful will team up with Yamaha Rightwaters and the American Fishing Tackle Company for a Tennessee River clean up event before the Bassmaster Classic in Knoxville this week.

The team is going to clean the shorelines of Fort Loudoun Lake with pros Ish Monroe, Bill Lowen, Bobby Lane and other professional fishers.

Events in East Tennessee will include:

  • Knoxville on March 21
  • Oak Ridge on March 26
  • Bean Station and Morristown on April 1
  • Knoxville on June 3

For more information or if you are interested in volunteering to help keep the Tennessee River beautiful, you can check out the organizations website here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Brace, Patriots wrestling photo.
University agrees to $14M settlement in Tenn. wrestler’s death
Lauren Powley, 36
Woman bit her child in parking lot, police say
TDOT reported an overturned vehicle at mile marker 366 near Buttermilk Road.
I-40 East reopens following crash, 3 taken to hospital
Son of road rage victim speaks out
Hermitage man watches road rage driver throw his mother into oncoming traffic lanes
One person was extricated after a car crash on Westland Drive and Andover Place.
Person extricated from car after Knox Co. crash

Latest News

Dylan Jacobs
Tennessee track star Dylan Jacobs named USTFCCCA National Indoor Track Athlete of the Year
Flights to New York City can cost close to $1,000
Heading to the ‘Big Apple’ for the Sweet 16 is going to cost big money
The timing of these cuts will vary, but all states have insurance markets where people who lose...
With millions on the verge of losing coverage here’s what TennCare officials say to do
KUB issues warning about scammers.
KUB set to host it’s first community expo