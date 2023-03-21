River cleanup organization to team up with Bassmaster Classic in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful will team up with Yamaha Rightwaters and the American Fishing Tackle Company for a Tennessee River clean up event before the Bassmaster Classic in Knoxville this week.

The team is going to clean the shorelines of Fort Loudoun Lake with pros Ish Monroe, Bill Lowen, Bobby Lane and other professional fishers.

Events in East Tennessee will include:

Knoxville on March 21

Oak Ridge on March 26

Bean Station and Morristown on April 1

Knoxville on June 3

For more information or if you are interested in volunteering to help keep the Tennessee River beautiful, you can check out the organizations website here.

