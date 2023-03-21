Science and engineering fair to showcase East Tenn. children’s talents

The Southern Appalachian Science and Engineering Fair is coming to East Tennessee to showcase the talents of middle and high school students in the region.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southern Appalachian Science and Engineering Fair is coming to East Tennessee to showcase the talents of middle and high school students in the region.

Serving 23 counties, the competition will offer a showcase of student research that will allow the kids to interact and learn from professional scientists and engineers. The event will be held in person in the Student Union Ballroom at the University of Tennessee.

SASEF is split into two divisions: the Junior Division will host middle school students in grades 6 through 8 and the Senior Division for high school students in grades 9 through 12.

An award ceremony will be held on March 30 in the Cox Auditorium in the UT Alumni Memorial Building at 6:00 p.m.

Those interested in registering, requirements for the competition or other information can visit the SASEF website.

