Tennessee track star Dylan Jacobs named USTFCCCA National Indoor Track Athlete of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee graduate student and track star Dylan Jacobs ha been honored as the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National Men’s Track Athlete of the Year for the 2022-23 indoor season.

The recognition comes after a record-breaking season by Tennessee. Jacobs became the third-fastest athlete in collegiate history by going 13:11.01 over 5,000 meters at the John Thomas Terrier Classic. Additionally, Jacobs barely missed the record in the 3,000 meter by 0.47 seconds with a time of 7:36.89.

Jacobs also won the 5,000 meter title at the 2023 NCAA DI Indoor Championships with a time of 13:37.59. He was the first Vol to take first in the NCAA since Olympian Jose Parrilla won the outdoor 800m title in 1994.

