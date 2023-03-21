Tennessee track star Dylan Jacobs named USTFCCCA National Indoor Track Athlete of the Year

UT track student Dylan Jacobs received recognition from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Dylan Jacobs
Dylan Jacobs(Cayce Smith // Tennessee Athletics)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee graduate student and track star Dylan Jacobs ha been honored as the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National Men’s Track Athlete of the Year for the 2022-23 indoor season.

The recognition comes after a record-breaking season by Tennessee. Jacobs became the third-fastest athlete in collegiate history by going 13:11.01 over 5,000 meters at the John Thomas Terrier Classic. Additionally, Jacobs barely missed the record in the 3,000 meter by 0.47 seconds with a time of 7:36.89.

Jacobs also won the 5,000 meter title at the 2023 NCAA DI Indoor Championships with a time of 13:37.59. He was the first Vol to take first in the NCAA since Olympian Jose Parrilla won the outdoor 800m title in 1994.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Brace, Patriots wrestling photo.
University agrees to $14M settlement in Tenn. wrestler’s death
Lauren Powley, 36
Woman bit her child in parking lot, police say
TDOT reported an overturned vehicle at mile marker 366 near Buttermilk Road.
I-40 East reopens following crash, 3 taken to hospital
Son of road rage victim speaks out
Hermitage man watches road rage driver throw his mother into oncoming traffic lanes
One person was extricated after a car crash on Westland Drive and Andover Place.
Person extricated from car after Knox Co. crash

Latest News

Flights to New York City can cost close to $1,000
Heading to the ‘Big Apple’ for the Sweet 16 is going to cost big money
The timing of these cuts will vary, but all states have insurance markets where people who lose...
With millions on the verge of losing coverage here’s what TennCare officials say to do
KUB issues warning about scammers.
KUB set to host it’s first community expo
Tuesday will have a light breeze and warmer temperatures
Sunny and warmer Tuesday, few chances of rain ahead