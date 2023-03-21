Vols head into spring training camp ahead of Orange & White Game

With football season on the horizon, an eager Vols team tears up some turf during spring football.
Rocky Top Spring Practice kicks off the spring training session.
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spring football arrived at Tennessee this Monday morning as the Volunteers worked out in helmets on the first day of practice inside the Anderson Training Center.

“You walk out there and you can see the difference in depth, really at every position,” said Vols head coach Josh Heupel. “The new guys, the young guys that we’ve added. Length, athleticism, size on the offensive and defensive lines. We are much deeper than we’ve been. Skill spots, same thing. For us, this spring we’re truly going to be able to get reps for an entire roster of guys.”

Coach Huepel also has his team working out back-to-back days with another practice session set for Tuesday. The team has also set workout dates for Thursday and Saturday.

This spring training session comes ahead of the The Orange & White Game set for Saturday, April 15 at 2:30 p.m. in Neyland Stadium.

Tickets for the scrimmage are available for purchase here, or by calling the ticketing office at (865) 656-1200.

